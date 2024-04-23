Former Ole Miss football player Channing Ward hired as St. Andrew's coach

St. Andrew's Episcopal athletic director DeWayne Cupples confirmed to The Clarion-Ledger the hiring of former NFL and Ole Miss football player Channing Ward as the school's football coach Tuesday.

Ward replaces Johnny Nichols, taking over the program that went 4-7 last season.

“When I first came to St. Andrew’s it felt like a family, and I am a family guy," Ward said in a press release. "I am excited to be here, meet the guys, and I’m ready to get to work."

Ward, a former Ole Miss defensive lineman, went undrafted in 2016 and was picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he played from 2016-18, registering five tackles. Ward played at Ole Miss for four years, registering 35 tackles, 6.5 tackles and 3.0 sacks in 2015.

“His coaching references are outstanding, and all speak highly of his character. He is described as someone who deeply cares about his players,” said St. Andrew’s Head of School Kevin Lewis. “We are thrilled to have him leading our football program and excited about its future."

Ward was a five-star recruit and a member of the Clarion-Ledger Dandy Dozen who attended Aberdeen High School and was recently the defensive line coach at Coahoma Community College.

Michael Chavez covers high school sports, among others, for the Clarion-Ledger. Email him at mchavez@gannett.com or reach out to him on X, formerly Twitter @MikeSChavez.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football: Channing Ward hired as St. Andrew's coach