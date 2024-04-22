Four-star defender Jarcoby Hopson Jr. commits to Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin

OXFORD ― The 2025 Ole Miss football recruiting class has secured one of its headliners.

Lake Cormorant's Jarcoby Hopson Jr. announced his commitment to play for the Rebels on social media Monday.

"Time to put on for the 'Sip," he wrote. "Home is home. #HottyToddy."

Time to put on for the ‘Sip 🔴🔵

Home is Home. #HottyToddy 🦈 pic.twitter.com/VjWBJVrp2E — Jarcoby Hopson Jr (@JarcobyJ) April 22, 2024

Hopson, who can play both safety and linebacker, is considered a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which ranks him as the No. 179 overall prospect in the 2025 class, the No. 22 linebacker and the No. 7 recruit in the state of Mississippi.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, Hopson will be the second notable Lake Cormorant product to play for coach Lane Kiffin, should he stick to his commitment. Defensive lineman Kam Franklin was among the top players in Ole Miss' most recent signing class.

Hopson is the younger brother of junior college wideout Jarnorris Hopson, who committed to Ole Miss in February.

He chose the Rebels from an offer list that included Texas, Tennessee, Mississippi State, LSU, Florida and Florida State, among many others.

Hopson becomes the fifth member of the Ole Miss Class of 2025, which ranks 28th in the country.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin land in-state four-star Jarcoby Hopson Jr.