Former OKC Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski signs with Charlotte Hornets, per report

Former OKC forward Aleksej Pokusevski is expected to sign with the Charlotte Hornets, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday.

OKC waived Pokusevski, 22, on Friday. The 7-foot forward averaged 1.2 points and one rebound in 10 appearances for the Thunder this season.

Pokusevski is the former No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He averaged 7.5 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 38.7% from the floor in his four seasons with OKC.

Pokusevski will reunite with former OKC players Tre Mann, Vasilije Micic and Davis Bertans, who got traded to Charlotte on Feb. 8 in exchange for Gordon Hayward. The Hornets (15-42) are 5-2 since making that trade.

