Ohio State football transfers Kyle McCord, Julian Fleming set to visit Nebraska | Reports

Kyle McCord and Julian Fleming are no longer with Ohio State football, but they may end up sticking around the Big Ten.

The former Buckeyes quarterback and wide receiver are set to visit Nebraska this week, according to multiple reports. McCord’s visit was confirmed by his father to Husker Online.

McCord is transferring after serving as Ohio State’s quarterback for the 2023 season. The former five-star recruit from Philadelphia threw for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions while averaging 9.1 yards per attempt in his first season as a starter.

Despite those impressive-looking numbers, he threw for at least 300 yards just twice in 10 games against Power Five opponents. He struggled at times in a 30-24 loss to archrival Michigan that knocked the Buckeyes out of Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff contention. In the loss, McCord threw two interceptions, the second of which came with 25 seconds remaining on a potential game-winning drive.

REQUIRED READING: Still stung by Michigan loss, Marvin Harrison leaves door open for return to Ohio State

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer expressed surprise at McCord's decision to leave, saying it "made no sense."

Fleming finished the season fourth on the team in receptions (26) and receiving yards (270), though he failed to score a touchdown. It was a significant step back from Fleming’s 2022 season, when he had 34 catches for 533 yards and six touchdowns. The former five-star recruit, who was the No. 3 prospect nationally in the 2020 recruiting class according to 247Sports Composite rankings, finished his Ohio State career with 963 yards and seven touchdowns across four seasons.

Should the pair end up at Nebraska, it would have the potential to make a profound impact.

In their first season under coach Matt Rhule, the Cornhuskers languished offensively, scoring just 18 points per game. That mark ranked them 123rd among 133 FBS programs. Those struggles were particularly pronounced through the air, as Nebraska averaged only 135.9 passing yards per game, the fifth-worst mark in the FBS. It placed it ahead of only the three service academies – Army, Navy and Air Force – and Iowa.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ohio State transfers Kyle McCord, Julian Fleming to visit Nebraska | Reports