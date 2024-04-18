Former Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins signs with interesting NFL team

The rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan doesn’t end after the players move on to the next level, but sometimes there are odd pairings in the NFL.

That happened on Wednesday evening, as it was announced that J.K. Dobbins had signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, the new home of former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. The back joined another former Buckeye in defensive end Joey Bosa, and center Corey Linsley.

It will surely be an interesting marriage between Dobbins and his new coach. Unfortunately, for the former Buckeye, injuries have derailed his NFL success as he has missed numerous game over his career.

When Dobbins is healthy, his upside is astronomical. We wish him good health, and success, but the same can’t be said about his head coach.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire