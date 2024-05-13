Former Ohio State receiver signs with Rams

Now that the madness of the NFL draft has stopped, former Ohio State players who weren’t chosen are now looking for their own opportunities to continue their football careers. One former walk-on, Sam Wiglusz may have found his new home with the Los Angeles Rams.

Most fans will remember Wiglusz due to the success he had as an Ohio Bobcat, but before landing in Athens, he was a Buckeye for four seasons. After receiving a redshirt in 2018, he played in four combined games the next two years. In 2021, he saw snaps in six games, but was never cracking the two-deep.

He then transferred to Ohio and was named First Team All-MAC both seasons. Once a Buckeye, always a Buckeye and we are wishing good luck to Wiglusz in the NFL.

