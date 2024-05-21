Former Ohio State receiver scores touchdown over weekend

Former Ohio State wide receiver, Binjimen Victor, is attempting to make a splash in the newly formed United Football League and his impact was felt in a big way as his Birmingham Stallions squad squeaked out a close one against the Houston Roughnecks to the tune of 35-28.

This Birmingham team is currently undefeated, sitting at 8-0, and Victor is in a receiver room that features other former collegiate stars like Deon Cain from Clemson, Jace Sternberger from Texas A&M, and Marlon Williams from UCF.

This weekend Victor made a splash. He only had one catch, but that one reception went 12 yards to the house. His first quarter touchdown played a pivotal role in allowing the Stallions to keep their close lead.

Most Buckeye fans will remember Victor during his collegiate tenure from 2016 through 2019. He was fairly productive in Columbus as evidenced by finishing his career tied for tenth in school history with 18 career touchdowns.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Josh Keatley on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire