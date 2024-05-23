Former Ohio State receiver arrested

Most Ohio State fans will remember Corey Smith from his targeting ejection during the 2014 Big Ten Championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers. Smith was a receiver for the Buckeyes from 2013 through 2016 and finished his Ohio State career with 31 receptions for 351 yards.

Big things were expected of Smith as he was the first Junior College addition in the Urban Meyer era and many thought he would play a major role in the offense. Unfortunately, he was player that was often times found in the doghouse. Now Smith is in the federal dog house as he was arrested by the United States Marshal Service’s Apprehension Team for a federal parole violation and failure to appear in court in regard to a 2018 aggravated robbery charge.

Smith has had a few run ins with the law since his departure from Ohio State including an arrest with another former Ohio State football player, Michael Hill, in 2020 for being a supplier of an Ohio-to-West Virginia methamphetamine pipeline.

