A former Ohio State football coach has passed away

Tim Kight was a former assistant for the Ohio State football team for seven seasons under Urban Meyer at Ohio State. Sadly, he has passed away after a fight with cancer.

Kight was a professional motivational speaker before landing on Meyer’s staff and flourished as the leadership consultant and has been credited as a key reason for the strong culture and leadership that allowed the Buckeyes to win three Big Ten Championships and a national championship during their historic run together.

Kight did have an Ohio State connection prior to joining Meyer’s staff as he was a star track athlete at local Worthington High School and earned a scholarship at Ohio State, where he competed for a season before transferring to UCLA.

My dad, Tim Kight, died peacefully in his sleep last night. He was so many things, to so many people, to so many of you. Whether or not you got to meet him, you felt him. He was that kind of presence. But to me he was just Dad. And that was everything. I love you, Dad. pic.twitter.com/z1TIjBZJod — Brian Kight (@TBrianKight) May 4, 2024

