A former Ohio State football coach has passed away

Josh Keatley
·1 min read

Tim Kight was a former assistant for the Ohio State football team for seven seasons under Urban Meyer at Ohio State. Sadly, he has passed away after a fight with cancer.

Kight was a professional motivational speaker before landing on Meyer’s staff and flourished as the leadership consultant and has been credited as a key reason for the strong culture and leadership that allowed the Buckeyes to win three Big Ten Championships and a national championship during their historic run together.

Kight did have an Ohio State connection prior to joining Meyer’s staff as he was a star track athlete at local Worthington High School and earned a scholarship at Ohio State, where he competed for a season before transferring to UCLA.

