Former Notre Dame Commit Leaves Coach Prime, Finds New Home

Notre Dame fans might be familiar with the name Dylan Edwards.

Edwards was a Notre Dame commitment in the 2023 recruiting class as late as early-December of 2022, but after an offer from Deion Sanders, he flipped his commitment and eventually enrolled at Colorado.

This came after Edwards had originally committed to Kansas State, only to flip to Notre Dame.

Despite scoring four touchdowns in Colorado’s shocking Week One victory at TCU last year, Edwards only scored one the remainder of the season. He recently announced he was entering the transfer portal and we now officially know his new home.

Which is an old one of his, sort of.

Kansas State officially announces the addition of former Colorado RB Dylan Edwards. Edwards led the Buffaloes in rushing last season with 321 yards and one touchdown, and added 299 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/DOLaThqPhh — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) April 29, 2024

It won’t be Notre Dame for the one-time commitment but with where Notre Dame’s backfield is currently at you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in South Bend too worried about missing out.

