Former Norfolk State Hoops star Jamarii Thomas flips commitment from VCU to South Carolina

NORFOLK, VA (WAVY) — One thing to remember about the transfer portal and commitments is that it’s always fluid. Opportunities continued to come in for Jamarii Thomas even after he made his original commitment to VCU on April 30.

After a massive season at Norfolk State, the point guard averaged 17 points per game and won MEAC Player of the Year. As of May 5, Thomas flipped his commitment, and is now locking himself into South Carolina and the SEC.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.