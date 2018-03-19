Former NC State QB Jalan McClendon transferring to Baylor

CHAPEL HILL, NC – NOVEMBER 25: Jalan McClendon #2 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack drops back to pass against the North Carolina Tar Heels during their game at Kenan Stadium on November 25, 2016 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Baylor’s adding to its quarterback depth for the 2018 season.

Former NC State QB Jalan McClendon is transferring to the school and is expected to be immediately eligible, a source told Pete Thamel.

Source: Former NC State QB Jalen McClendon is transferring to Baylor. He’s expected to be immediately eligible. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 19, 2018





McClendon spent the 2017 season as the backup to Ryan Finley for the Wolfpack. He played significantly more in 2016 and had his best game against Notre Dame, the game famously played in the remnants of a hurricane. McClendon had 10 carries for 56 yards in that 10-3 NC State win and completed two passes (on two attempts) for 14 yards.

Finley announced after the season that he would return to NC State for 2018, helping prompt McClendon’s transfer.

Baylor’s needed a quarterback or two for the upcoming season. Charlie Brewer emerged as the team’s primary quarterback during the Bears’ abysmal 1-11 season last year but he’s the only quarterback on the roster with playing experience. Zach Smith announced earlier this year that he was transferring to Tulane, leaving Brewer as the only scholarship quarterback on the roster before the signing period began.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• NCAA tourney: Ranking the Sweet 16 teams from best to worst

• Crazy Jets trade tells us how the first four picks in the NFL draft will go

• Tyronn Lue taking leave of absence from Cavs

• RyanShazier “definitely” believes he’ll play again

