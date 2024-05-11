Former Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke to start for Michigan Panthers in UFL

According to UFL insider James Larsen, former Michigan State football quarterback Brian Lewerke is set to get his first start of the UFL season this Sunday, when he suits up under center for the Michigan Panthers.

Lewerke isn’t the only Michigan State alumni who will be playing for the Panthers on Sunday, as Jarrett Horst and Kenny Willekes will also be in action.

You can see every Spartan in the UFL here.

Breaking: Brian Lewerke will start at Quarterback for the @USFLPanthers this week vs. DC, per the #UFL Depth Chart. The former Michigan State standout has not started in a game since he played with the Alphas in The Spring League. Bryce Perkins is QB2. pic.twitter.com/xsAHddxFkV — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) May 10, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire