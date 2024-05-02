Former Michigan State OL Ethan Boyd commits to play for Colorado, Deion Sanders

It's now primetime for former Michigan State offensive lineman Ethan Boyd — or, more accurately, "Primetime."

Boyd, who entered the transfer portal on Tuesday for the second time this offseason, has committed to Colorado, according to his Instagram. Boyd will join one of the most talked-about college football teams in the country, thanks to its polarizing head coach, Deion Sanders, and his QB son, Shedeur Sanders.

STAYING PUT: Michigan State football: Spartans prospects to watch on the field for 2025 NFL draft

An East Lansing native, Boyd joined his hometown program as a three-star recruit in the class of 2021. Boyd appeared in 12 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2023, including making three starts at right tackle.

Boyd was one of four MSU players who entered the transfer portal Tuesday (along with guard Geno VanDeMark, who had starting experience on the right side of the offensive line, and running back Jaren Mangham and safety Jaden Mangham). Those departures followed the loss of two starting interior defensive linemen, Derrick Harmon and Simeon Barrow.

MSU has had to deal with plenty of roster turnover as the program tries to turn a new page under new head coach Jonathan Smith, who was hired just after the conclusion of the 2023 season. The former Oregon State coach has aggressively recruited in the portal, including players following him from OSU to East Lansing, to offset the departures.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Former Michigan State OL Ethan Boyd commits to Colorado, Deion Sanders