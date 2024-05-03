Advertisement

Former Michigan State football transfer DT Derrick Harmon chooses Oregon

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

Next year, Oregon will be making their big debut in the Big Ten, and now they have an experienced Big Ten defensive tackle anchoring their defensive line, at the expense of Michigan State football.

A day after it was reported that defensive tackle Derrick Harmon was still considering a return to MSU, he committed to transfer to the Ducks.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire