Former Michigan State football transfer DT Derrick Harmon chooses Oregon

Next year, Oregon will be making their big debut in the Big Ten, and now they have an experienced Big Ten defensive tackle anchoring their defensive line, at the expense of Michigan State football.

A day after it was reported that defensive tackle Derrick Harmon was still considering a return to MSU, he committed to transfer to the Ducks.

BREAKING: Former Michigan State Standout DL Derrick Harmon has Committed to Oregon, he tells @on3sports The 6’5 325 DL totaled 69 Tackles, 3.5 Sacks, & 1 FF in his time with the Spartans Was the Top Available DL in the Portal (per On3) 👀https://t.co/i5HzDgZd5M pic.twitter.com/zq6Z17FSTn — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 3, 2024

