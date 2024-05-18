Former Michigan State basketball PG A.J. Hoggard transferring to Vanderbilt

After a few weeks of speculation, former Michigan State basketball point guard A.J. Hoggard has officially announced that he will be heading to the SEC. As I predicted earlier today, Hoggard will head to Vanderbilt for his final year of college eligibility.

There were some rumors that Vanderbilt put together quite a bit of NIL money to lure Hoggard to the SEC.

