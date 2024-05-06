Former Michigan Football Linebacker Obi Ezeh Dead at 36: 'You Will Always Be in My Heart'

The athlete played five years for the Wolverines before he was signed by the Washington Redskins

NFL via Getty Obi Ezeh

Former Michigan football star Obi Ezeh has died, according to his family. He was 36.

“My very own! My Obi. My #2,” Ezeh’s mother Nkechy Ekere Ezeh wrote on Facebook on Sunday, May 5. “My heart. My father’s heart. My quiet giant!”



Nkechy added, “My Obinna Ezeh, you will always be in my heart my beloved son."

Details surrounding the former linebacker’s cause of death were not shared.

Related: Former NBA Player Darius Morris Dead at 33

Ezeh played at Michigan from 2006-2010 where he made 293 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions over 49 games.

The athlete was named a Butkus Award semifinalist during his redshirt junior year in which he made 69 tackles.

Stephen Dunn/Getty

Following college, the Grand Rapids native went undrafted. The Washington Redskins later signed Ezeh but he was waived from the team.

On Sunday, Michigan football shared their condolences on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"We are saddened to hear about the passing of former Wolverine linebacker Obi Ezeh," the team posted on the platform. "Our prayers go out to his family, friends, and former teammates. May he rest in peace."

It was the second loss in just days for the Big 10 school.

Related: Craig Roh, Former Michigan Football Player, Dead at 33 Following Colon Cancer Diagnosis

Family members of former NBA player Darius Morris, who started his career at Michigan, announced over the weekend that the basketball standout died at the age of 33.

Morris' family shared a statement with TMZ on Saturday, May 4, asking fans to respect their privacy as they mourn their loss.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris," the statement read. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

After college, Morris went on to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA career spanning six years.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.