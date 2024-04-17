Former Michigan basketball C Tarris Reed selects transfer destination

While many may proclaim that Michigan basketball needed to clean house in terms of the roster after the Wolverines posted the worst-ever season record of 8-24, clearly, some of the outgoing talent is of a high caliber.

Such is the case of one of the two players that the maize and blue had certainly hoped to keep. Point guard Dug McDaniel was one of them, and he ended up transferring to Kansas State. The other, center Tarris Reed, has finally decided on his destination of choice.

Announced by On3’s Joe Tipton, Reed is joining the reigning national champions as he has committed to transfer to UConn.

BREAKING: Michigan transfer big man Tarris Reed has committed to UConn, he tells @On3sports. The 6-10 sophomore averaged 9.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season. https://t.co/3ZHz9P07nx pic.twitter.com/vfvZCZlYQ3 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 17, 2024

While the Wolverines are trending for FAU big man Vlad Goldin, it’s still a blow to lose one of the best players you already had on campus to a team that has won the last two national championships.

For now, new head coach Dusty May has his work cut out for him in terms of recruiting the transfer portal. There are multiple players, like Goldin, who appear likely to end up wearing maize and blue, but none have pulled the trigger as of yet in the short tenure of May’s reign.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire