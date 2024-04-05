Former Mets pitcher Pat Zachry dead at 71

Former Mets pitcher Pat Zachry has died at the age of 71 after a lengthy illness.

Zachry, who pitched for the Mets from 1977 and 1982, was part of the return from Cincinnati when the Mets infamously traded Tom Seaver to the Reds in 1977.

"You couldn’t find a better teammate than Zach," Doug Flynn -- another Met who came from Cincinnati as part of the Seaver trade -- told Mets vice president of media relations Jay Horwitz. "We will all miss him dearly."

In six seasons with the Mets, Zachry had a 3.63 ERA.

He was an All-Star in 1978.

Before joining the Mets, Zachry was the Rookie of the Year in 1976 with the Reds.

His 10-season big league career also included stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies.