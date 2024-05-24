Former LSU RB John Emery Jr. expected to transfer to UCLA

Another former LSU player seems to be close to announcing a transfer destination.

On Thursday night, 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported that former LSU running back John Emery Jr. is expected to transfer to UCLA. A five-star recruit and top-15 overall prospect in the 2019 class, Emery spent five years with the Tigers.

After showing promise as a rotational player his first two seasons, Emery missed the entire 2021 season due to academic ineligibility. He returned in 2022 and appeared in 18 games with two starts over the last two seasons.

In his LSU career, Emery appeared in 37 games with five starts, totaling 1,062 yards and 14 touchdowns on 213 carries.

The current expectation is that former LSU running back John Emery is going to end up at UCLA, sources tell @247sports. The former five-star recruit accumulated totals of 1,062 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns during his time at LSU.https://t.co/OKZbWTrg5u pic.twitter.com/OsOP5uW80c — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 24, 2024

Emery would be joining a UCLA program that is led by DeShaun Foster after previous coach Chip Kelly left to become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire