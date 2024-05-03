Former LSU linebacker Deion Jones signs 1-year deal with Buffalo Bills

Former LSU linebacker Deion Jones has found a new home for the 2024 NFL season.

On Thursday, Jones signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Jones spent the 2023 season with the Panthers, beginning the year on the practice squad after he failed to make the 53-man roster but was added to the active roster in September.

He appeared in 13 games, starting three, and he totaled 35 tackles, a sack, an interception and six pass deflections.

Jones was a second-round pick for the Falcons in 2016, playing his first seven seasons with the team before he was traded midway through the 2022 campaign to the Browns, with whom he finished the season.

Bills are signing former Panthers and Falcons free-agent linebacker Deion Jones to a one-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2024

Jones is just 29 years old, but the 2017 Pro Bowler has made just eight starts over the past two seasons. He’ll hope for a career resurgence as he heads to Buffalo this offseason.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire