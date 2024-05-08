Former LSU basketball player Naz Reid finding spotlight in NBA playoffs

Five years after leaving LSU, former Tigers’ basketball star Naz Reid is playing a pivotal role in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ NBA playoff run.

The Timberwolves jumped out to a 2-0 series lead over the defending champion Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals. Reid hit double-digits in both games, scoring 16 in game one and following up with 14 more in game two.

Most of that production came from behind the three-point line. Reid is six of 12 from deep to start the series.

But perhaps his biggest impact has been on defense. The Nuggets shot 0-11 from the field when guarded by Reid in game two with Reid recording four blocks. Adding to his block total, Reid’s come up with two steals this series too.

The Nuggets couldn't get anything to fall when guarded by Naz Reid in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/xPmmGGtjAM — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 7, 2024

Reid proved to be an impact player the moment he joined the league. After spending one year at LSU, he averaged 9.0 points per game as a rookie before upping that total to 11.2 in his second year.

He posted a career-high this season with 13.5 points per game while shooting 41.4% from behind the arch.

LSU’s Sweet 16 team from 2019 was one of the most talented teams in program history, but so far, Reid is the only one to go on and find sustained NBA success.

Reid will take the floor again when the Timberwolves head to Denver to continue the series with game three on Friday night. You can catch the action on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire