Former LSU assistant Joe Brady finding success with the Bills

After helping turn LSU’s offense into a national title-winning unit in 2019, former Tiger assistant Joe Brady is finding success in the NFL.

Brady spent one year at LSU, where he was lauded for helping develop LSU’s explosive offense. That earned him a chance to call the plays for the Carolina Panthers in 2020, but it didn’t work out with Brady getting fired during the 2021 season.

He then took a job as the Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach and when their offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was fired earlier this year, Brady got another chance to call the plays.

Since Brady took over, the Bills are 3-1, improving on a mediocre 5-5 start. In that stretch, the Bills have scored 30+ points three times and notched wins against the Chiefs and Cowboys.

Under Brady, the Bills have continued their third-down excellence, converting nearly 50% of all third-down attempts over the last four games.

It’s unclear if the Bills will remove the interim tag from Brady’s name, but if they don’t, his name should be in the mix for a few OC jobs around the league.

Should Brady ever want to return to the college ranks, he’d probably find ample opportunity there too.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire