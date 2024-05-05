Former Lobo JT Toppin earns invite to NBA Draft Combine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Standout UNM Men’s Basketball Freshman JT Toppin announced earlier in the week that he is hitting the transfer portal, just days later the 6’9″ forward earned an invite to this year’s NBA Draft Combine.

The NBA announced today that 78 players have been invited to the 2024 NBA Draft Combine, which will take place from May 12-19 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.



Additionally, a select number of standout players from the 2024 NBA G League Elite Camp, which… pic.twitter.com/M8FUY529ul — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 3, 2024

One of 78 players to be invited to the 2024 NBA Draft Combine, Toppin will compete with the best in the country May 12-19 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago. The NBA Draft Combine is meant for players who have a chance of being drafted in the upcoming NBA Draft which will be in June. This past season Toppin averaged 12.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game, he also shot 62.3% from the field.

Toppin, who was named Co-Mountain West Freshman of the Year, has until May 29 to decide if he wants to withdraw and retain his college eligibility for next season.

