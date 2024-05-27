Former Lakeland High standout Noah Haaland joining Gonzaga as preferred walk-on

May 26—Noah Haaland, a former Lakeland High School standout whose father played for Gonzaga in the 1980s under Dan Fitzgerald, will join the Bulldogs as a preferred walk-on next season, he announced Sunday on social media.

A 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward, Haaland will join Gonzaga's roster after spending three years at Allan Hancock College, a junior college located in Santa Maria, California.

Haaland played a total of 57 games for the Hancock Bulldogs during the 2021-22 and 2023-24 seasons, but didn't compete in 2022-23 due to a Lisfranc injury in his left foot.

"I am excited to announce that I am committing to play at Gonzaga University as a preferred walk on next year," Haaland wrote. "I am looking forward to playing next season healthy. I want to thank my coaches and my teammates for helping me get to where I am now and a special thanks to my family."

During his junior college career, Haaland averaged 7.4 points and 4.0 rebounds, posting 7.8 points and 3.6 rebounds during the 2023-24 season. He finished his sophomore season shooting 78 of 125 (62%) from the field and 2 of 6 (33%) from the 3-point line.

Haaland was a student at Classical Christian Academy in Post Falls, but played for Lakeland High, where he was an All-Inland Empire League selection. Haaland averaged a double-double during his senior season with the Hawks and was named the MVP of the District 1 All-Star Game.

Haaland's father, Dale, played two seasons at Community Colleges of Spokane before playing and starting in 56 games for Gonzaga from 1985-87. Dale Haaland averaged 10.0 points and 6.7 rebounds during the first two seasons of Fitzgerald's long coaching tenure at the school.

Haaland's mother, Robyn, was a multisport athlete at Coeur d'Alene High who went on to play college volleyball for Gonzaga, and the player's older brother, Josiah, starred at Community Colleges of Spokane before transferring to NAIA Dickinson State.

The Zags recently added another walk-on, North Kitsap High guard Cade Orness, and will enter the season with four non-scholarship players if guards Joe Few and Joaquim ArauzMoore return in 2024-25.