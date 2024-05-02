Former Lafayette Jeff standout Javan Buchanan transfers to Boise State basketball

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Jeff basketball coach Mark Barnhizer used to profess that Javan Buchanan was a Division I talent.

Turns out, he was right.

Buchanan, a 2022 Lafayette Jeff graduate, committed to Boise State on Wednesday via the transfer portal after two seasons at Indiana Wesleyan.

Following a senior season where Buchanan averaged 20.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for Lafayette Jeff, he was named an Indiana All-Star.

At Indiana Wesleyan, an NAIA power, Buchanan was an instant impact maker.

As a freshman, Buchanan, a 6-foot-7 forward, averaged 12.1 points and scored a career-high 41 for the Wildcats. This past season, he was a first-team All-American after 20.5 points, 2.6 assists and 1.1 blocks.

Buchanan joins a Boise State program that's made three straight NCAA tournaments.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Indiana Javan Buchanan (13) goes up for a dunk during the Boys High School All-Star basketball game as Kentucky vs Indiana, Jun 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; at Southport Fieldhouse.

