Former Lafayette Jeff standout Javan Buchanan transfers to Boise State basketball
LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Jeff basketball coach Mark Barnhizer used to profess that Javan Buchanan was a Division I talent.
Turns out, he was right.
Buchanan, a 2022 Lafayette Jeff graduate, committed to Boise State on Wednesday via the transfer portal after two seasons at Indiana Wesleyan.
Following a senior season where Buchanan averaged 20.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for Lafayette Jeff, he was named an Indiana All-Star.
At Indiana Wesleyan, an NAIA power, Buchanan was an instant impact maker.
As a freshman, Buchanan, a 6-foot-7 forward, averaged 12.1 points and scored a career-high 41 for the Wildcats. This past season, he was a first-team All-American after 20.5 points, 2.6 assists and 1.1 blocks.
Buchanan joins a Boise State program that's made three straight NCAA tournaments.
This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Former Jeff basketball star Javan Buchanan transfers to Boise State