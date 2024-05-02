Former Kentucky signee commits to Virginia Tech women’s basketball

Former University of Kentucky women’s basketball signee Ramiya White has picked a new destination.

White, a 6-foot-5 center out of Butler Traditional in Louisville, announced Wednesday that she’d committed to Virginia Tech under new head coach Megan Duffy.

White initially committed to the Wildcats in August 2023, and officially signed her national letter of Intent during the signing period in November. Following Kentucky’s firing of former head coach Kyra Elzy and its eventual hiring of longtime Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks at the end of March, White announced via social media that she would be reopening her recruitment and exploring other options.

“To BBN,” White wrote in the post. “Thank you Big Blue Nation for the amount of love and support that was shown from Day 1! I am forever indebted to Coach Elzy, her staff and the entire Lexington & UK community for making me feel like such a special part of the program before even stepping foot on campus. Though I looked forward to continuing my collegiate career at the University of Kentucky, after much reflection, I have decided that it is within my best interest to reopen my recruitment!”

White is considered the No. 3 recruiting prospect in the state of Kentucky’s 2024 class, and helped guide Butler to a historic KHSAA Sweet 16 semifinals appearance this spring before falling to eventual state runner-up McCracken County. During her senior season, White averaged 11.9 points and a team-high 7.6 rebounds per game, and was named a finalist for Miss Basketball.

White is the second individual formerly associated with UK women’s basketball to join Duffy at Virginia Tech; former UK assistant coach Jen Hoover, who worked primarily with the post players, was announced as a member of the Hokies’ coaching staff April 22. Hoover was present at the Sweet 16 for White’s state tournament matchups even after Elzy’s firing, and acted as UK’s interim head coach until Brooks’ hiring on March 26.

“Coach Hoover brings a wealth of knowledge to our program, including deep experience as a head coach and player in the ACC,” Duffy said in a press release. “From our first conversation, I knew Jen would be a great fit, she has the energy needed to continue the winning tradition of Hokie basketball and can develop top talent at an elite level. She knows what it takes to lead and connect with female athletes in this evolving era of women’s college basketball. She’s an excellent addition to an already strong staff.”

White joins a Hokies’ recruiting class that also includes former Marquette signees Leila Wells and Kayl Petersen. Virginia Tech has also earned a commitment from Utah transfer guard Lani White.

Former Virginia Tech signees Lexi Blue (ranked No. 40 nationally by espnW) of Lake Highland (Florida) Prep, Eastern Florida State College sophomore forward Amelia Hassett and international prospect Clara Silva have all since signed with Kentucky. Former rostered Hokies Georgia Amoore and Clara Strack have also signed with the Wildcats as transfers.

Brooks has also brought with him five former Virginia Tech staffers in now-UK associate head coach Lindsey Hicks, assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Radvile Autukaite, assistant coach Kendall Dillard, special assistant and chief of staff Tim Clark and director of scouting and program analytics Will Sims.

