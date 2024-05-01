Former Husker selected with first overall pick in CFL global draft
A former Nebraska football player was taken with the first-overall selection in the Canadian Football League Global Draft. Linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements was taken by the Edmonton Elks.
Mauga-Clements spent three seasons with the Huskers, playing from 2020-2022. He was a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection (2021, 2022) while at Nebraska.
Elks assistant general manager Geroy Simon said the team targeted the linebacker early on in the Global process.
“Eteva is a player we’ve targeted from the beginning of the Global process. He’s a high-level player who will contribute on special teams from the first day of camp.”
The Elks finished the 2023 season with a league-worst 4-14 record.
🇦🇸 ➡️ 🇺🇸 ➡️ 🇨🇦
The Elks select American Samoan linebacker @Emauga22 with the first-overall selection in the @CFL Global Draft.
The former @HuskerFootball LB has landed in Edmonton, welcome Eteva! #OurTeamOurCity #GoElks #CFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ND5qwzFm3E
— Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) April 30, 2024
