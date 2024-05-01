Former Husker selected with first overall pick in CFL global draft

A former Nebraska football player was taken with the first-overall selection in the Canadian Football League Global Draft. Linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements was taken by the Edmonton Elks.

Mauga-Clements spent three seasons with the Huskers, playing from 2020-2022. He was a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection (2021, 2022) while at Nebraska.

Elks assistant general manager Geroy Simon said the team targeted the linebacker early on in the Global process.

“Eteva is a player we’ve targeted from the beginning of the Global process. He’s a high-level player who will contribute on special teams from the first day of camp.”

The Elks finished the 2023 season with a league-worst 4-14 record.

