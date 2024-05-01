Former Husker safety transfers to Florida A&M

A former Nebraska safety has announced his transfer destination. Corey Collier has transferred from the Cornhuskers to Florida A&M.

Collier Jr. joined Nebraska for the 2023 season after spending the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Florida Gators. In his only season at Nebraska, the safety appeared in five games but did not record any tackles. In his collegiate career, Collier has played in 10 games over three seasons, recording one tackle in the process.

Collier committed to Florida at the time, despite offers from Auburn, Baylor, Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Penn State, among others.

Former Nebraska and Florida DB Corey Collier announces his transfer to Florida A&M. @TransferPortal_ https://t.co/59SyFEh6JQ — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) April 30, 2024

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire