Former Husker quarterback says he was never asked to switch positions

A former Nebraska quarterback is setting the record straight about his time with the Cornhuskers. Luke McCaffrey played for Nebraska for the 2019 and 2020 seasons before transferring to Louisville and then Rice.

While with the Owls, the former quarterback made the switch to wide receiver. McCaffrey had 71 receptions for 992 yards and 13 touchdowns in 13 games for Rice this past season.

While appearing on 93.7 The Ticket with host and former Husker Adam Carriker, McCaffrey discussed the switch from quarterback to wide receiver and why the switch never happened at Nebraska. McCaffrey said the answer is easy: He was never asked.

“Every once in a while, somebody will talk about how ‘he (McCaffrey) wouldn’t switch at Nebraska’ and little things like that. But it’s funny because there was never any talk about me switching (positions) at Nebraska. I never got asked to.”

McCaffrey was a four-star recruit out of high school who chose Nebraska over Colorado, Michigan, Ohio State, and Mississippi. He played for Nebraska for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

During his time as a Husker, he would throw for 608 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions. McCaffrey would also run for 530 yards and four touchdowns.

The latest mock draft from NFL.com has McCaffrey selected in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers. His brother, Christian, is currently the Niners‘ starting running back.

Was Luke McCaffrey ever asked to move to Wide Receiver at Nebraska?#Huskers #GBR @AdamCarriker94 Check out the FULL INTERVIEW here: https://t.co/rYAni65i11 pic.twitter.com/IJJrS7FWl4 — 93.7 The Ticket (@937TheTicket) April 1, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire