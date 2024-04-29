Which former Horned Frogs landed undrafted free agent deals?

Just because a player doesn’t hear their name called during the NFL Draft it doesn’t mean their chances of making it at the next level are over.

Last season roughly 30 percent of NFL rosters were made up of undrafted players included former TCU running back Emari Demercado who went from an undrafted free agent (UDFA) to being the Arizona Cardinals’ second-leading rusher last season.

After Brandon Coleman, Jared Wiley and Josh Newton were selected in the NFL Draft, there plenty of more former TCU stars that got signed as UDFAs. Here’s the list of them and where they landed:

Millard Bradford, New Orleans Saints

Breakdown: Bradford will get his shot with defensive-minded head coach Dennis Allen in New Orleans after a lengthy career in Fort Worth. Bradford was honorable mention All-Big 12 safety after being fifth on the team in tackles in 2022 and 2023. Bradford started all 12 games he appeared in during the run to the national title game in 2022.

Breakdown: Bailey was one of the top running backs in the Big 12 with over 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns in his lone season as a starter at TCU. He parlayed that success into getting a shot with the two-time defending Super Bowl champions who also drafted teammate Jared Wiley. Bailey has a similar running style to Isiah Pacheco, who has has great success with the Chiefs as a seventh round pick.

With Kansas City always looking for running backs to surround Patrick Mahomes, don’t be a surprised if Bailey makes the final roster.

Mark Perry, Miami Dolphins

Breakdown: The physical safety was a two-year started for the Horned Frogs after transferring in from Colorado before the 2022 season. Perry was second on in the team in tackles in the 2022 season with 84 stops and 6.5 tackles for loss. Perry signed a lucrative signing bonus reportedly for $15,000 and with the Dolphins losing multiple pieces on defense as cap space casualties, Perry could also find a way to make the active roster.

Breakdown: There aren’t many offensive lineman that have the experience of Coker, who started over 40 games during his time at TCU. Coker primarily played right tackle and it’s the one position along with quarterback that can be extremely difficult to find. Coker brings experience and should fit well into the locker room which will give him an opportunity to stick around in Vegas.

Willis Patrick, Los Angeles Chargers

Breakdown: Patrick transferred in from Jackson State and was TCU’s best interior offensive lineman. He was able to use that success to get a chance with Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles with other former Horned Frogs like Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis and Max Duggan. There might not be a coach that values offensive line play in the NFL more than Harbaugh and Patrick should have plenty of people supporting him.