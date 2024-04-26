Former Giants OL Korey Cunningham dead at 28

Former Giants offensive lineman Korey Cunningham has died at the age of 28.

Cunningham signed with the Giants on their practice squad prior to the 2021 campaign and after being elevated to the active roster midseason, he appeared in 13 games over the next two years.

Prior to that, he spent a season with the Arizona Cardinals after being selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but he was traded to the New England Patriots after appearing in just six games his rookie year.

Cunningham spent two seasons with the Patriots before he was released and eventually landed with Big Blue, where the 6-foot-6 tackle ended his five-year pro career.

The Giants released a statement on Friday:

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham. He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts and prayers are with Korey’s family, friends, and teammates.”