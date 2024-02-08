Former Georgia DB coach joins the Buffalo Bills’ coaching staff

Former Georgia football defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae has reportedly accepted a similar role with the Buffalo Bills. Addae will coach cornerbacks in Buffalo as he is the latest college coach to head to the NFL.

College football’s challenging calendar, the transfer portal, and name, image and likeness makes the NFL a more attractive destination for college coaches. Last offseason, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken became the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator in another example of coaches preferring the NFL to college.

Jahmile Addae coached at the University of Miami from 2022-2023 under head coach Mario Cristobal after his stint with Georgia. Addae won a national championship at Georgia in 2021 after previously serving as the defensive backs coach at West Virginia.

Jonathan Jones reported that the former Georgia defensive backs coach was headed to the NFL via social media:

The Bills are planning to hire Jahmile Addae as their new cornerbacks coach, source says. Addae was most recently with the University of Miami and Georgia before that. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 7, 2024

The Bills are planning to hire Jahmile Addae as their new cornerbacks coach, source says. Addae was most recently with the University of Miami and Georgia before that. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 7, 2024

Georgia lost another defensive backs coach this offseason when Fran Brown left to become the head coach at Syracuse.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire