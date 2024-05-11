Former Gators standout sinks amazing 31-foot shot for playoff win

The Indiana Pacers needed someone to step up on Friday night inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the New York Knicks, and one unexpected player made it count when it mattered most.

Former Florida Gators guard Andrew Nembhard was the man of the moment, draining a 31-foot three-pointer to break a 106-all tie with the final seconds of the clock ticking away. Trailing in the series 2-0 coming in, the Pacers needed a miracle to stay afloat and 24-year-old out Montverde Acadamy in Clermont was a vessel for divine intervention.

Andrew Nembhard knocks down the three to take the lead with 16 seconds remaining 😱 pic.twitter.com/CLDUjEoqr2 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 11, 2024

Indy ended up prevailing over New York, 111–106, following a missed three-point attempt on the ensuing possession and a pair of Aaron Nesmith free throws to seal the deal.

“Huge shot by him, huge shot,” teammate Tyrese Haliburton said of Nembhard’s three-pointer to ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters after the game. “We just dug in and made enough plays at the end, and he made a big shot there.”

Game four of the semifinals will take place on Sunday, May 12, in Indianapolis with a tipoff time slated for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire