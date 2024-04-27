Ex-FSU football stars Keon Coleman, Braden Fiske go on NFL draft Day 2

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman became Mike Norvell’s latest skill player to be drafted and didn’t have to wait long on Day 2. The Buffalo Bills took him with the first pick of the second round (No. 33 overall) Friday in the NFL draft.

Six picks later, the Rams took their second former Seminole of the draft, plucking defensive tackle Braden Fiske. He’ll continue playing alongside Jared Verse, Los Angeles’ first-round pick Thursday evening.

Both Fiske and Coleman played only one season at FSU. But it was a big one.

Coleman, a 6-foot-3, 213-pound Louisiana native, starred in his Seminoles debut, catching three touchdown passes in a 45-24 win over LSU that established FSU as a College Football Playoff contender. The Michigan State transfer’s sky hook of a catch in a home rout of Syracuse was one of the plays of the season. And his 24-yard jump-ball touchdown reception at Clemson gave the ’Noles an overtime win and their first triumph over the Tigers since 2014.

Coleman earned first-team all-ACC honors in three different spots: receiver, all-purpose player and return specialist. In addition to his receiving numbers (50 catches, 658 yards, 11 touchdowns), he amassed 300 yards on 25 punt returns as a pivotal part of an FSU team that started 13-0 and won the ACC title.

Norvell recruited or developed six running backs or receivers who were drafted at Memphis. Coleman is the first offensive skill player drafted from Norvell’s FSU tenure, but at least two others (receiver Johnny Wilson and running back Trey Benson) are also expected to be taken this weekend.

Fiske, like Verse and Coleman, joined FSU as a transfer. He came from Western Michigan and rose from a second-team all-MAC performer to a third-team All-American.

The 6-foot-3, 292-pound Indiana native started FSU’s first 13 games and starred late. He dominated the ACC championship triumph over Louisville with a career-high nine tackles (4 ½ for a loss) plus three sacks and two quarterback hurries. That victory secured the Seminoles’ first ACC title in nine seasons.

Fiske was widely viewed as a Day 2 prospect entering the week. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. had him 67th on his big board, and The Athletic put him four spots lower.

Only one school had more top-40 picks than FSU: Washington had four, led by Tampa Bay Tech alumnus Michael Penix Jr. It’s the first time since 2015 that FSU produced three top-40 picks; that class was headlined by the Bucs’ No. 1 overall pick, Jameis Winston.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.