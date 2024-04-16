Former four-star recruit with ties to Wisconsin basketball enters transfer portal

Former four-star recruit and Duke Blue Devil Jaden Schutt entered the transfer portal on Monday.

The Badgers were in on Schutt during his high school process. Greg Gard’s program offered him on July 30, 2020.

The Yorkville, Illinois native was ranked No. 78 nationally coming out of high school and landed as the No. 8 shooting guard in the class of 2022. Eighteen schools offered him during the process, including Illinois, Michigan State, Marquette, Florida, Xavier, Iowa and Wisconsin.

During his senior year at Yorkville Christian High School, Schutt captained the Mustangs to the Class 1A state title in 2021-22 and earned 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year honors in Illinois. Schutt also averaged a stellar 24.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game off 52% from the floor and 39% from deep.

The shooting guard averaged 2.1 points in 14 appearances as a freshman at Duke and even laced up for eight minutes of the team’s ACC Tournament quarterfinal game vs. Pittsburgh in 2023. He then exercised his redshirt season in 2023-24 after his sophomore campaign was cut short due to a left knee injury.

NEWS: Duke guard Jaden Schutt is entering the transfer portal, he tells @On3sports. ⁰⁰The 6-5 sophomore redshirted this season. Former 4⭐️ recruit. https://t.co/ZiAIlJhr49 pic.twitter.com/MQXdcoXmQ1 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 15, 2024

With guard A.J. Storr in the transfer portal, Wisconsin could certainly utilize a lengthy marksman to bolster its wing play. Schutt has previous ties to the program and could provide a much-needed boost.

