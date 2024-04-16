Former four-star QB with ties to Wisconsin OC Phil Longo enters transfer portal

The spring transfer portal window opened on Tuesday. It’s the start of two weeks of chaotic transfer activity across college football and the last chance for movement before the 2024 season.

One player with strong Wisconsin connections entered the portal when it opened: former North Carolina and Arkansas quarterback Jacolby Criswell.

Criswell played for Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo at North Carolina for three seasons from 2020-2022 before transferring to Arkansas for the 2023 season.

The dual-threat quarterback was a four-star recruit back in the class of 2020, ranked as the No. 267 player in the class, No. 11 quarterback and No. 2 recruit from the state of Arkansas.

Criswell has not seen the field much during his four-year college career. He backed up Sam Howell at Drake Maye at North Carolina, only attempting 31 total passes in his three years there. Arkansas was no different, as the former four-star recruit played in just four games in 2023, completing 17 of 27 passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns.

Wisconsin is not in the veteran quarterback market thanks to the presence of established starter Tyler Van Dyke. Criswell almost definitely wouldn’t transfer to a place he’d continue to be the backup, plus I doubt the Badgers would mess with Braedyn Locke’s standing in the room.

But Criswell does have a strong connection to Wisconsin’s current offensive coordinator, so he’d be the first to know whether the former four-star recruit has some untapped potential.

