Former Falcons WR Quentin McCord passes away at 42

Matt Urben

Quentin McCord, a former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver from 2001-2003, passed away on Thursday at the age of 42.

McCord was a Georgia native and Kentucky football standout before Atlanta drafted him in the seventh-round of the 2001 NFL Draft.

In three seasons with the Falcons, McCord had 23 catches for 427 receiving yards (18.6 yards per reception) and one touchdown. Kentucky’s Twitter account shared the following post in tribute to McCord.

