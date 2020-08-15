Former Falcons WR Quentin McCord passes away at 42

Quentin McCord, a former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver from 2001-2003, passed away on Thursday at the age of 42.

We're saddened to learn of former Falcons receiver Quentin McCord's passing.



From 2001-2003, McCord had 23 receptions for 427 yards and 1 touchdown. pic.twitter.com/Vt0HJSM9H1



— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 14, 2020

McCord was a Georgia native and Kentucky football standout before Atlanta drafted him in the seventh-round of the 2001 NFL Draft.

In three seasons with the Falcons, McCord had 23 catches for 427 receiving yards (18.6 yards per reception) and one touchdown. Kentucky’s Twitter account shared the following post in tribute to McCord.

We're saddened to learn of @UKFootball legend Quentin McCord's passing.



At UK from 1996-2000, McCord caught 112 passes for 1,743 yards and 15 TDs. He graduated from UK and played three seasons for the Atlanta Falcons. pic.twitter.com/BYVA2mvvJ2



— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) August 13, 2020

