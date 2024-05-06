Former Falcons second-round pick Marlon Davidson signs with Titans

The Atlanta Falcons selected defensive lineman Marlon Davidson in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, but the timing couldn’t have been worse. Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff were fired just five weeks into Davidson’s rookie season.

The former Auburn standout was phased out on defense after the Falcons switched to a 3-4 scheme in 2021. Davidson was later released early in the 2022 season. After a short stint in San Francisco, Davidson caught on with the Tennessee Titans in 2023.

The former Falcons second-round pick appeared in five games for the Titans last season with three starts. Davidson, 25, landed a new contract with Tennessee on Monday, the team announced on Twitter:

We have agreed to terms with defensive lineman @marlondavidson7 pic.twitter.com/MZZAHyJufy — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 6, 2024

Atlanta selected another defensive lineman in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, trading up for Clemson’s Ruke Orhorhoro. The team also added Washington edge rusher Bralen Trice, Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus and Georgia’s Zion Logue.

