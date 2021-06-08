Former New England Patriot fullback Danny Vitale announces retirement ... on LinkedIn

NFL players have come up with so many different ways of announcing their retirements. Some hold press conferences. Others post hype videos.

Former Patriot fullback Danny Vitale chose to reveal his in a post on his LinkedIn page, and, in the process, made a pitch for his post-playing career.

"Hi everyone," the post began. "As many of you may know, I have been playing professional football for the last 5 years. I have truly enjoyed every moment of playing in the NFL, especially for the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, and New England Patriots. However, I feel like my body is just ready to move on. I’m looking for a new role and would appreciate your support.

"For those of you who do not know me well, I graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in economics. I also earned a minor in business institutions and integrated marketing communications. I am passionate about anything I set my mind to. I am goal driven, hard working, and looking to improve in every aspect of my life every single day. Thank you in advance for any connections, advice, or opportunities you can offer as I move into this next stage of my life. #OpenToWork"

The Patriots announced they had released Vitale May 27.

NFL: New England Patriots fullback Danny Vitale

Listed as Dan Vitale III on his LinkedIn page, he changed his title to "Former Professional football player" and lists his three stops at his respective teams.

Vitale, 27, had signed with the Patriots during last offseason, but he opted out of last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic after he and his wife welcomed their first child in April 2020.

Vitale played in 44 games, starting 13 of those, and recorded one rushing attempt for three yards and added 15 catches for 145 yards.

A sixth-round selection of the Buccaneers in the 2016 NFL draft, Vitale started on that team's practice squad, before he signed onto the Browns' 53-man roster in October 2016. He played in Cleveland two seasons but was released in 2018 and then was signed onto the Packers' practice squad. Green Bay added him to the 53-man roster later in the 2018 season.

When the Patriots signed Vitale in March 2020, he was expected to compete with Jakob Johnson for the fullback role vacated by long-time New England staple James Develin.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Former Patriots FB Danny Vitale announces retirement on LinkedIn