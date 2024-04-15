Former Dodgers player purchases Jackie Robinson art piece from Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and broadcaster Orel Hershiser brought home a historic piece of artwork from the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

He bought 10 Dodgers art pieces from world-renowned sports artist Dave Hobrecht, including the a historic Jackie Robinson painting titled “Grace”.

The painting features Robinson praying around a dinner table with former Dodger greats Roy Campanella and Don Newcombe and social rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.

The “Grace” painting has resided at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum since 2020 and will remain there after Hershiser purchased the painting on Jackie Robinson Day.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum released these details and quotes to FOX4 in a written statement.

“I’ve told Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick that this piece of art belongs right where it is,” Hershiser said. “I’m honored to be its owner. It marks a very important historical time, and it is important to keep this piece where people can learn about this moment. My goal is to enhance all sports fans’ experiences; whether it be in Legends’ Attic, a museum or a ballpark.”

Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum was pleased to hear the painting would remain at its current location.

“Dave informed me of the change of ownership of ‘Grace’, Kendrick said. “I was so happy to hear it was Dodger legend Orel Hershiser. After hearing Orel’s passion for us and ‘Grace’, we agreed it was in the perfect place! Grace is a powerful and important piece that helps convey the Negro League’s importance in helping advance civil rights in this country.”

Hobrecht donated this piece for display at the museum in 2020, but the wooden canvas was wrecked during shipment, leading to a crack that removed the bottom portion of the art piece from the rest.

Hobrecht and Kendrick reframed the piece, keeping it how originally arrived in Kansas City.

“Not having a breakable spirit, that’s Jackie Robinson,” Kendrick said. “The painting is broken, but you won’t break our spirit. So we decided to unveil it with the damage and that it would be a metaphor that beautifully captures what Jackie was all about.”

“I remember when I heard the painting was broken in half by Fedex. I was so upset, frustrated, actually mad!”, Hobrecht said. “I remember flying to Kansas City to try and touch up “Grace” before the ceremony for Jackie Robinson Day the following afternoon. Once I arrived, that anger left. It is impossible to not be inspired at The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. This place is magical.”

You can see a picture of the painting here.

