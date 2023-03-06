Former Dodger Justin Turner being treated at hospital after getting hit in face with pitch

Boston Red Sox third baseman Justin Turner reacts after scoring during a spring training game against the Minnesota Twins on Friday in Fort Myers, Fla. (Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)

Former Dodgers star Justin Turner was hit in the face by a pitch Monday while playing in a spring training game for his new team, the Boston Red Sox.

According to the Red Sox, Turner is at a Fort Myers, Fla., hospital, where he is receiving treatment for soft tissue injuries and is being monitored for a concussion.

"Justin is stable, alert, and in good spirits given the circumstances," the Red Sox said in a statement.

The team added that Turner will undergo further testing and that it would provide updates as they become available.

An update regarding Justin Turner: pic.twitter.com/77PcOdScXc — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 6, 2023

Turner was facing Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning with two runners on, no outs and a 2-1 count when the incident occurred in the bottom of the first inning.

Video footage shows Turner bleeding from his face onto home plate. Turner walked off the field under his own power but was helped by a member of the Red Sox training staff, who held a towel over the veteran player's face.

Turner spent nine seasons with the Dodgers, becoming a beloved player among fans and a team leader who helped L.A. win a World Series title in 2020, the team's first since 1988.

The Dodgers declined his $16-million option for 2023, then signed J.D. Martinez on Dec. 17 to effectively replace Turner’s right-handed bat in a predominantly designated hitting role. Turner signed a two-year, $22-million contract with the Red Sox the next day.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.