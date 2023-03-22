Former Commanders DB Bobby McCain lands with a division rival

It was a mild surprise when the Washington Commanders released Bobby McCain ahead of free agency last month. It’s not that McCain was irreplaceable, but he didn’t cost a lot; he started and played well last season.

But with the emergence of young safeties Darrick Forrest and Percy Butler, along with Kamren Curl and Jeremy Reaves, the Commanders chose to save some money and go with younger players next season. Washington also intends to add a cornerback early in next month’s NFL draft.

So the versatile and dependable McCain was on the free-agent market after two seasons in Washington.

On Tuesday, McCain found a new home and doesn’t have to go far. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, McCain signs a one-year deal with the New York Giants.

Former Commanders’ defensive back Bobby McCain is staying in the division and signing a one-year deal with the NY Giants, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2023

The Giants had a need in the secondary after starting safety Julian Love signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

McCain played in all 34 games for Washington the last two seasons after signing with them in May 2021. The Miami Dolphins released McCain after the 2021 NFL draft. He played free safety and slot cornerback for the Commanders.

