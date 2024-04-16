Former Colorado starting tackle Savion Washington taking talents to transfer portal

Savion Washington, Colorado’s starting right tackle in nine games last season, will reportedly enter the college football transfer portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

This marks the second time Washington has entered the portal in his college career. The 6-foot-8, 320-pound graduate student was previously at Kent State from 2020-22.

An Akron, Ohio native, Washington missed some time last fall due to an ankle injury but still managed 660 snaps across 10 games played. He finished the season with a Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade of 69.4.

Washington’s departure is somewhat expected considering how much talent head coach Deion Sanders has added this offseason on the offensive line. With about two weeks remaining in Colorado’s spring camp, Indiana transfer Kahlil Benson appears to be O-line coach Phil Loadholt’s top option at right tackle.

BREAKING: Colorado OT Savion Washington plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6’9 325 OT started 10 games for the Buffaloes in 2023 (missed 2 due to injury) Will have 1 year of eligibility remaining https://t.co/d1x3MrBpti pic.twitter.com/fF2DZpiVrL — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 15, 2024

Fawcett also reported Monday that fellow Colorado players Jaden Milliner-Jones, Chazz Wallace and Deeve Harris plan on entering the transfer portal.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire