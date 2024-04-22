Former Cleveland Storm standout shines during UNM spring ball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Throughout UNM football’s spring practices, Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall has routinely praised redshirt freshman wide receiver Nic Trujillo. During Saturday’s spring game, Trujillo lived up to the hype with multiple big-time plays, including two touchdowns.

The development for Trujillo is noticeable, even with the media’s limited access to the team over the last month. Trujillo has seen plenty of reps and is turning into one of the Lobos’ top-receiving threats. He credits he increased role to the dedication he put into his craft off the field.

“I’m trying to be the first one here, last one to leave, study film, and learn from my mistakes,” said Trujillo. “Learn from people that are older than me who have had multiple years of college football. They know what they’re talking about. They know the little things that will help you. I think just trying to learn, want to learn, and be able to learn.”

Part of Trujillo’s recent success is attributed to his relationship with starting quarterback Devon Dampier. The two came to UNM at the same time and were able to develop a relationship before stepping on the field. On the field, they were to create a connection last fall when Dampier was the Lobos’ third-string quarterback. When Dampier got promoted to the starter, the connection helped Trujillo see more time.

“Just me and him already having that connection last year starting from so young, and now he’s one of the guys this year,” said Dampier. “So, I feel like the connection has always been there between us, and I’m happy that he’s progressing just as I am.”

