Former Clemson football DT Ruke Orhorhoro has standout day at the NFL scouting combine

CLEMSON — Former Clemson football defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro was one of the standouts Thursday at the 2024 NFL scouting combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

At 6-foot-4 and 294 pounds, Orhorhoro ran an official 4.89 seconds in the 40-yard dash that ranked fifth among defensive tackles. He finished second in the 10-yard split with 1.67 seconds, second in the broad jump (9-8) and third in the vertical jump (32 feet) in the position group.

Orhorhoro finished his Clemson career with 97 tackles (25.5 for loss), 12 sacks, nine pass deflections and two fumble recoveries in 53 games. In his fifth and final season, he made third-team All-ACC.

Clemson football had seven players invited to the combine this year. Defensive linemen and linebackers began the on-field workout portion of the combine Thursday. Former Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis joined Orhorhoro, and former Tigers defensive end Xavier Thomas and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter will work out later in the day.

Defensive backs and tight ends will work out Friday at 3 p.m. ET, with Clemson defensive back Nate Wiggins taking the field.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

