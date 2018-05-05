Former Chargers, Broncos, Redskins OL Orlando Franklin retires to become full-time father

Two days after being cut by the Washington Redskins, offensive lineman Orlando Franklin has retired, citing that he wants to be full-time father. The 30-year-old played in 90 regular-season games — including 89 starts — for the Broncos, Chargers and Redskins.

Franklin took to Instagram to announce that his playing career is over.





Franklin, who was born in Kingston, Jamaica, was a second-round pick (46th overall) by Denver out of the University of Miami. He immediately slotted into the starting lineup for the Broncos at right tackle and started all 16 games both his rookie and second season. In his third season, Franklin started 15 games and all three playoff games as the Broncos advanced to Super Bowl XLVIII, losing to the Seattle Seahawks 43-8. Franklin moved to left guard following the season and started all 16 games in 2014.

His performance and consistency earned him a five-year deal with the Chargers, but Franklin struggled and eventually was cut after just two seasons. He was picked up and cut by the Saints within the same week in the summer of 2017. His last appearance came in Week 8 of the 2017 season when the Redskins, ravaged by injury, were forced to turn to Franklin, but the team released him shortly thereafter.