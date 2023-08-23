Former Celtic Grant Williams on the time Joel Embiid stepped on his head

It is not every day that a 7-foot tall, 280 lb. big man steps on the head of an opposing player in the NBA, but not only did that happen to former Boston Celtics reserve forward Grant Williams, he got right up and kept playing after the medical staff got the blood from a split lip under control.

In one of the scarier moments of playoff basketball in recent history, the Charlotte native not only emerged mostly unscathed but continued to play at a high level against the man behind the unintended stop (Joel Embiid) and his ball club (the Philadelphia 76ers). The harrowing accident and its aftermath in Boston’s 2023 NBA Playoffs series with the Sixers was one of the more jarring moments of the postseason — and thankfully left the Tennessee alum mostly okay.

Williams gave his first-person account of the wild sequence on former teammate Theo Pinson’s Tidal League “Run Your Race” podcast.

Check it out for yourself in the clip embedded above.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire