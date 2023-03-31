Former Cardinals OL Josh Miles signs with Falcons

A former Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman has found another team. The latest is offensive lineman Josh Miles. The Atlanta Falcons announced they signed him to a one-year contract on Friday.

Miles was drafted in the seventh round in 2019 by the Cardinals out of Morgan State. He spent three full seasons with the team, appearing in 17 games.

Last season, he was waived with an injury designation before the start of the season and reverted to injured reserve.

He now joins the Falcons.

