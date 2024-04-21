Former Buckeye wrestler Kyle Snyder qualifies for third Olympics

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WCMH) — A former Buckeye wrestler is going to the Olympics this summer as he looks to cement himself as one of the most decorated American wrestlers ever.

Kyle Snyder, 28, booked his tickets to Paris on Saturday night after beating Isaac Trumble in two matches to win the 97kg freestyle title at the U.S. Olympic Trials at Penn State. The victories clinched Snyder his third straight Olympic spot and his 10th straight appearance at an Olympics or world championships.

Donovan Mitchell scores 30, Cavaliers open playoffs with tough-minded 97-83 win in Game 1 over Magic

Snyder has competed in the 97kg weight class at each Olympics he has made, winning gold at Rio 2016 and falling short of back-to-back golds in Tokyo. At the 2020 Olympics, Snyder lost in the final to Russia’s Abdulrashid Sadulaev to settle for silver.

The Maryland native made history while with the Buckeyes, completing a 2016 sweep of the NCAA, world, and Olympic championships before returning to Ohio State and defending his NCAA title in 2017.

In Paris, Snyder will look to win his second gold in the 97kg freestyle weight class, which has not been done since Ivan Yarygin of the former Soviet Union won back-to-back golds at Munich 1972 and Montreal 1976. No American has ever won two golds in the 97kg freestyle class.

The Olympic 97kg freestyle wrestling tournament begins on August 10 with the final taking place on Aug. 11, the final day of the Paris Olympics. You can watch Snyder and all of Team USA this summer on NBC4, Peacock, and NBC Universal channels.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.